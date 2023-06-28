More than 3,000 students across the country have been awarded National Merit Scholarships financed by U.S. colleges and universities. Among them are four students from Lake County, according to an announcement by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.
They are Colin B. Balderson of Eustis High School – National Merit University of Florida Scholarship; Jesse S. Bray of Eustis High School – National Merit University of Central Florida Scholarship; Zoe Carmi of Mount Dora High School – National Merit University of Central Florida Scholarship; and Dylan Esperto of Tavares High School – National Merit University of Florida Scholarship.
The awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship. An additional group of scholars will be announced in July, bringing the total number of college-sponsored Merit Scholarship recipients in the 2023 competition to more than 3,800.
High school juniors entered the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program when they took the 2021 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, which served as an initial screen of program entrants.
Last fall, more than 16,000 semifinalists were named on a state-representational basis in numbers proportional to each state’s percentage of the national total of graduating high school seniors. Semifinalists represented less than 1 percent of the nation’s seniors.
To compete for Merit Scholarship awards, semifinalists first had to advance to the finalist level of the competition by fulfilling additional requirements. Each semifinalist was asked to submit a detailed scholarship application, which included writing an essay and providing information about extracurricular activities, awards, and leadership positions. Semifinalists also had to have an outstanding academic record, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official, and earn SAT or ACT scores that confirmed the qualifying test performance. From the semifinalist group, more than 15,000 met requirements for finalist standing, and about half of the finalists will be merit scholarship winners in 2023.
NMSC, a not-for-profit organization that operates without government assistance, was established in 1955 to conduct the National Merit Scholarship Program.