With summer break almost here, parents can help their children read more at home through a program that delivers free books to kids not yet reading at their grade level.
The New Worlds Reading Initiative, a statewide program that helps children in kindergarten through fifth grade, serves students who are enrolled in a Florida public or district-sponsored charter school. Private school and home school students are not eligible for the program.
“Books are chosen in consultation with the Florida Department of Education’s Just Read, Florida! office, selected from the Florida B.E.S.T. Standards for each grade level,” according to program information. They include both fiction and nonfiction books on a variety of age-appropriate topics.
Through the free literacy program, books are delivered on a monthly basis, with a total of nine books sent to each enrolled child per school year. The goal is to expand children’s personal libraries and encourage a love of reading.
Texts are available in English, Spanish, Haitian Creole and braille.
The University of Florida’s College of Education Lastinger Center for Learning is the state-appointed administrator for the New Worlds Reading Initiative.
Visit www.newworldsreading.com or call 855-399-1147 to enroll your child today.
Under the website’s FAQs section, information including how to find if your child is not yet reading on grade level is included.