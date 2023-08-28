LifeStream Behavioral Center has received sponsorship of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Adult Food Program.
Meals will be available at no separate charge to enrolled eligible participants at the center and will be provided without regard to race, color, national origin, gender, religion, age or disability.
Participants eligible for free and/or reduced-priced meals must complete an application with documentation of eligibility information, including number and name of all household members, social security number of the head of household/primary wage earner or adult signing the application or an indication that a household member does not have one, total monthly household income or food stamps, SSI, Medicaid or FDPIR identification number, and the signature of an adult care center participant.
LifeStream Behavioral Center is a behavioral health and social service organization that provides high quality inpatient and outpatient treatment, residential services, education, care & case management, rehabilitation, child welfare, primary care and homeless services to children, adolescents, adults and seniors.
Since 1971, LifeStream has primarily served Lake and Sumter counties, with additional programs located in Orange, Marion, Hernando and Citrus counties. LifeStream is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) and reviewed annually by state and federal regulatory agencies.
The LifeStream AIMS program is available through the organization, located at 404 Webster St. in Leesburg.
For more information, call 352-360-6625 or visit www.lsbc.net.