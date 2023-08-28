Mount Dora, FL (32757)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning. Showers and a possible thunderstorm developing this afternoon. High 94F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Tropical storm conditions possible. Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 79F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.