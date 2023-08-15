Eustis and Mount Dora area children ages 4 and older are invited to participate in a free twirling lesson Aug. 22 in the air-conditioned lobby of Eustis Heights Elementary School, 5–6 p.m.
Twirlers will have the opportunity to experience twirling, marching, pom pom, and dances to see if they would like to continue lessons. Registration for weekly classes August–March will take place at the free lesson. Borrow batons will be available for twirlers who do not have a baton. Twirlers who decide to continue twirling will get to participate in upcoming parades and shows.
Instruction will be provided by Dee Ann Wilson, who won numerous awards in twirling, including Southeastern United States Solo Champion. She also was a National Baton Twirling Association teacher and a National Baton Twirling Association and Florida Bandmasters Association judge.
More information can be found at www.deesdollstwirl.com or by calling 352-669-8584.