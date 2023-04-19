Next week is National Library Week, and the Tavares Public Library has a fun variety of programs scheduled for all ages.
“Most people know about the wealth of stories available at the library, from picture books and large print to audiobooks and E-books,” the library said in a news release. “But there’s so much more to the story of libraries. Libraries are welcoming spaces that bring communities together for entertainment, education, and connection. The Tavares Public Library offers a wide array of programs, classes and resources, including concerts, yoga classes, tax help and more.”
In addition, “libraries play a critical role in the economic vitality of the community. The Tavares Public Library’s “Digital Library” is available 24/7 and includes E-books, E-audiobooks, E-magazines, and online databases covering a wide variety of topics ranging from career assistance and continuing education to lifelong learning and online homework help.”
If you haven’t checked out the Tavares Public Library lately, stop by to celebrate National Library Week, April 23–29. The library has these events scheduled that week: Page Turners Book Club, April 25 at 10:30 a.m.; Story Time, April 26 at 10 a.m.; Tavares Public Library Concert Series with Shannon Caine, flutist and Shona McFayden-Mungall, cellist; April 26 at 12:30 p.m.; Roots & Branches Genealogy Group, April 26 at 2 p.m.; and Friends of the Tavares Library Yoga, April 28 at 3 p.m.
Make and Take Crafts for crafters of all ages are available all week, while supplies last.
First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association and libraries across the country.
Check out your local library for other activities during National Library Week. Visit https://www.mylakelibrary.org.
In addition, local libraries are often in need of volunteers. The Lady Lake Library is actively seeking volunteers ages 17 and up to serve with the Friends of the Lady Lake Library by working in the bookstore, organizing donations, shelving books and more. To learn more, follow the library on Facebook at www.facebook.com/lakelakelibrary225.