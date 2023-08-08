It’s almost time for the new season of Beacon College’s Salon Speaker Series.
This slate of programs at the Leesburg-based college includes performance art, wild birds, spirituality, conspiracy theories, jazz music and more, with nine free events lined up in the coming months.
In its seventh season, the series has a tradition of hosting authors, scientists, historians, poets, actors, dancers and musicians from around the state and country.
This season literally kicks off with Dance Theatre of Orlando on Aug. 28, at The Savannah Center, The Villages. The program, Creating Art in Motion: A Seminar on Dance Choreography with Marshall Ellis, will explore how the three-dimensional art created through movement and dance is a unique experience, designed with the audience in mind. Similar to how music has the ability to evoke emotions in the listener, dance choreography paints pictures for the viewer in real time. Through dance performances and discussion, attendees will understand how choreography can be used to connect with the audience’s participation.
Next up is Dani Mitchell, Beacon College anthrozoologist and falconer, Sept. 25. The topic of Falconry and its Impact on Raptor Conservation will take an insightful look at falconry, or the pursuit of wild quarry with a trained bird of prey, and highlight what falconry is, how it has evolved over the past few decades, the role of falconers in the conservation of birds of prey and more. If available, the presentation will use live birds of prey in the presentation.
Oct. 3, novelist Tina McElroy Ansa will present Spirituality in African-American Fiction. Spirituality and the supernatural are key elements of the author’s work, including five novels. She will concentrate on the character Lena in two of her novels, “Baby of the Family” and “The Hand I Fan With.”
While conspiracy theories are often bat-s**t crazy, the people who believe in them generally are not, according to Beacon College professors Christopher Huff and A.J. Marsden. Nov. 8, they will present Bat S**t Crazy (but not Brand New): The History and Psychology of Conspiracy Theories from the Illuminati to Qanon. While January 6 stands as a unique event in American history, the ideas behind the attack are anything but new, they say. QAnon and belief in the “deep state” are the most recent expression of a long tradition of conspiracy theories that goes back to the nation’s founding. Huff and Marsden explore the history of American conspiracy theories and examine what leads ordinary people to believe in them.
Next, author and Beacon College professor Dr. William Nesbitt will present The Beats: Poets and Provocateurs Dec. 4. The Beat Generation originated in the 1950s and principal members include Allen Ginsberg, Jack Kerouac and William S. Burroughs. In 1956, City Lights published Allen Ginsberg’s “Howl and Other Poems,” which when banned attracted national attention. In 1957, “On the Road” by Jack Kerouac appeared. They pushed boundaries and wrote about still-relevant issues such as political topics, gender equality, rights for the LGBTQ+ community, the environment, censorship and compassion for the world.
The series welcomes in the new year Jan. 25, 2024, with “Witness for My Father” by author Barbara Bergren. The presentation will chronicle the story of Bergren’s father, Martin Weigen, before, during and after WWII, highlighting the reunion between him and the former lieutenant John Withers, who was in charge of a segregated African-American army unit during the war. Through acts of kindness, Weigen finds his way to recovery after his liberation from the Dachau concentration camp. A true story about two men touched by discrimination and the horror of war who experience resilience, hope and inspiration.
Feb. 15, 2024, Rich Lowry, editor of National Review Magazine, will offer Lessons from Lincoln. He will discuss how Lincoln was a proponent of markets, individual achievement and personal responsibility. Lincoln rejected populist demagoguery directed at corporations and banks and, in fact, worked as a lawyer for the biggest corporation in Illinois. He warned against class warfare and made working for your own living one of his bedrock principles. He considered property rights sacrosanct and called patent law one of the greatest inventions of all time. He revered the Founders and their principles. All of these elements were at play in his struggle to end the rural backwardness in which he had grown up and, more importantly, to end slavery, which as “unrequited toil” offended his sense of basic justice and natural rights.
Flying Horse Big Band, University of Central Florida’s jazz big band, will present Ray of Sunshine: The Music of Ray Charles on March 7, 2024, at Lake Deaton United Methodist Church, Wildwood. The celebrated band, led by saxophonist Jeff Rupert, will play jazzy versions of classics from Charles’ genre-spanning catalogue.
In the series’ final program, author Elizabeth Randall will tackle Haunted Florida, April 25, 2024. Florida has some of the earliest settled areas in the U.S. and is home to tales from Native Americans, early European settlers and modern Floridians. Who haunts America’s oldest regions? Beneath the surface of Florida’s beauty, there is bloodshed, bodies, war, peace, courage, betrayal, heroism, stupidity and brilliance, Randall says.
All programs are at The Venetian Center, Leesburg, unless otherwise noted.
Each Salon Speaker Series event is free and open to the public. Tickets are available at www.BeaconCollege.edu/Salon, and each ticket including a free boxed meal (vegetarian option available). Boxed meals are served beginning at 6:15 p.m. The speaker begins each presentation at 7 p.m.