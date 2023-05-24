The Lakes and Hills Garden Club has selected the home of Tim and Kathy Ryan at 7071 Norne Lane in Mount Dora for its May Garden of the Month.
They purchased their builder’s spec house two years ago, which was originally landscaped with conservative, easy to maintain beds. Their first project was to enlarge the beds, replace the sod and upgrade the plantings for color and more character. A hurricane took down a large oak in the front yard, which they replaced with three majestic Sylvester palms. The front beds include brightly colored shrubs and plants, including Gold Mound Durante, hot pink Pentas, tall purple Poppin Star Agapanthus and Blue Daze, as well as a dry bed of river rocks, which gives the garden a sense of movement.
A garden at the side of the house uses pink Guara, variegated Hostas, tall blue Mexican Petunias, and a trellised Mandevilla, which serve as a colorful distraction to the functional utility box that all homes need.
In the back yard, a crescent shaped garden encloses the one-acre lot, separating it from a forested preserve. This large expanse serves to attract birds, butterflies and hummingbirds, with the use of blue Salvias, red Pentas, Lantana, orange Gaillardia, red Jatropha, Passion flower vines, parsley and dill. While touring the garden, Kathy discovered a monarch caterpillar, which she gently plucked from the plant and deposited into her butterfly habitat cage, a small screened enclosure kept on the patio, housing a milkweed plant for food and a sanctuary for several chrysalis that had already formed. Kathy said, “I let them hatch, then share their release with a back yard celebration with our grandchildren.”
Her plants were chosen for colors and textures of the flowers and foliage, and what could survive with limited light. Some areas of the garden only get about 3 hours of sunlight. Her biggest challenge has been the armadillos, possums, raccoons and gophers that feast on her turf and beds every night.
Her garden is a National Wildlife Federation Certified Wildlife Habitat, so she limits her use of pesticides. Previously living in Atlanta and dealing with their heavy clay soil, she is grateful for the lighter Florida soil, which is easy to dig and amend.
She offers advice to new gardeners: “Start small so you are not overwhelmed with how much work a garden can be and take time to observe the light in various areas of the garden. Be prepared for an occasional freeze.”
Kathy added, “Tim and I love being outside, and at the end of the day we sit on the rockers on the front porch and enjoy the results of our hard work. That is our biggest reward.”
The Garden Club asks that you respect the privacy of the homeowners and enjoy their garden from the street. However, the Ryans are willing to give a tour of the garden if you contact Lakes and Hills Garden Club at lhgcmountdora@gmail.com to schedule an appointment.
If you would like your garden to be considered for Garden of the Month, or to submit a nomination, email the Lakes and Hills Garden Club.