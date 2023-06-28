The Lakes and Hills Garden Club has selected the home of Jim and Sharon Deabler at 5837 Tangerine Reserve Court in Mount Dora as its Garden of the Month.
They moved into the newly constructed home in 2016. Initially, the lot was sodded, and the builder’s landscaper put crape myrtles at the back of the lot and foundation plants in the front of the house.
Sharon recalls her early days of the project, “The rest of the landscaping was up to me. My first project was trees. I like to start with small ones and watch them grow, because a small tree establishes itself better than a mature specimen.”
Determined to have a unique garden, she avoided the oaks and magnolias, and selected trees with varying leaf shapes, bark, bloom periods and form.
“I planted a total of 32 trees, including palms. Our Jacaranda has fern-like foliage and a graceful wide canopy with deep purple flowers in the spring, the large Pooh Joe Tabebuia has purple flowers, while the dwarf has golden trumpet flowers. I enjoy the deep red leaves of the maples, the Dutch Elm for its interesting bark, and Dessert Willow for its weeping form. My favorite is the Orchid tree, which was very puny when I got it, but is now mature and loaded with sweet smelling flowers from November to June.”
Sharon loves to start seeds and cuttings from plants and shares them with friends and neighbors.
“Once I noticed a blooming tree in a yard and stopped to ask about it. It was a Silk Floss tree and the gentlemen gave me 6 seeds, which is now a young, multiple trunk tree with punk rocker spiky bark that is just starting to offer orchid-like blooms in the summer. I enjoy that tree so much that I named it Gary, after the owner.”
Sharon’s garden is an ever-changing project, she said: “I am constantly taking up sod to make a new bed or enlarge an existing one to make room for more plants. It’s always a work in progress. My most recent addition is a raised bed for strawberries, tomatoes, green beans and a blackberry bush. When choosing plants, I buy what catches my eye and figure out where to plant it later.
“I love different and unusual plants – especially anything that blooms. I recently acquired a Musical Note bush, whose flowers resemble tiny musical notes. I let the plants tell me if they are happy where I put them, and if they’re not, they get moved. At this point I don’t have any areas in my yard with deep shade, but as the trees mature, those areas will present themselves and I will be looking for appropriate plants.”
Originally from Missouri, Sharon said, “Gardening in Florida is different in so many ways. There are species of plants in Missouri that just don’t do well down here – tulips, daffodils, peonies, echinacea, clematis, Stargazer lilies and lilacs. What I miss the most is the hummingbirds, which are more migratory here in Florida. I had five feeders there, and my granddaughter was able to get one to perch on her finger. Recently one flew into my lanai screen and got stuck. I had to gently tap his beak to back him out, and he quickly flew away.”
Her advice for gardeners it to visit various landscaping nurseries and pick the brains of their owners for tips and suggestions. “Gardening is therapeutic for me. It’s good exercise and rewarding. It’s peaceful, and I enjoy having a variety of seating areas in the various beds so I can look at my garden and see what God and I have created together. When I meet another gardener, we are instant friends. I love seeing their garden and showing mine, exchanging plants, but most of all, sharing information and experiences.”
The Garden Club asks that you respect the privacy of the homeowners and enjoy their garden from the street; however, the Deablers are willing to give a tour of the garden if you contact Lakes and Hills Garden Club at lhgcmountdora@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. Please also use that email address if you would like your garden to be considered for the Garden of the Month, or to submit a nomination. Membership information is available at lakesandhillsgardenclub.com.
