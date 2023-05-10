In many animal shelters, senior dogs are often left for months or even years waiting for their forever home. Polka Dogz Pet Rescue wants to change that fact while also changing people’s perceptions of adopting seniors.
“People are essentially weak when it comes to senior dogs. I don’t believe that they have the courage to take on an older dog because they are afraid of the cost, the extra work and the heartache,” said co-founder Aaron Stein. “Yes, the odds of a senior dog passing away sooner after adopting them are high, but what people don’t think about is the difference that they can make to their last days on earth by providing them with a loving home.”
Polka Dogz is based in Howey-in-the-Hills, takes in dogs from around Florida and specializes in the rehabilitation and rehoming of senior and special needs dogs.
In 2022, Polka Dogz facilitated 169 adoptions, but the need for foster and forever families grows every year, along with the bills.
“It costs a lot of money to run a rescue,” said Stein. “There are so many bills that the fees we get from adoption aren’t enough to cover all of our overheads. We have taken in 19 dogs from hoarding situations in the past few months, most of which are seniors with serious medical needs arising from severe neglect. Thankfully, we have wonderful donors, but we are always looking for more financial help.”
Polka Dogz has been selected as a beneficiary of the Winn Dixie Community Bag Program during May’s National Pet Month. The organization will receive a $1 donation every time the $2.99 reusable community bag is purchased at Clermont’s Winn Dixie store at 684 East Highway 50 during the month.
Shoppers outside of Clermont can also give their support by purchasing a Community Bag at any Winn Dixie, Fresco y Mas or Harvey’s location and using the attached Giving Tag to direct the donation to Polka Dogz.
“We are very grateful to Winn Dixie for making us a part of their Community Bag Program,” said Stein. “By taking part, we hope to raise funds and awareness of the dogs we have in the shelter, and of seniors in general.”
Polka Dogz Pet Rescue is a registered 501(c)(3) organization. To learn more, visit www.polkadogz.org or call 352-571-0032.