The Florida Wildflower Foundation’s Seedlings for Schools grant program is accepting applications through April 30.
Teachers at Pre-K–12 public and private Florida schools may apply to receive an assortment of small Florida native wildflower plants with which to establish or enhance a native wildflower garden.
Professional guidance on garden establishment and classroom resources also are provided.
These gardens teach students the connections between insects and plants, the value of native species and the responsibilities involved to make a native garden successful. The gardens are also a valuable addition to school grounds and help to provide connected pollinator pathways.
Grant awardees will receive plants in September for fall planting. Species supplied will be a good fit for smaller garden spaces and should thrive year-round.
Those who successfully establish fall gardens will be eligible to receive more plants in spring 2024. Twenty-six schools are currently receiving 40 seedlings each for this spring’s 2022-2023 grant cycle.
Visit https://www.flawildflowers.org/seedlings-for-schools for more information and to apply.