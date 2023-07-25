Mount Dora, FL (32757)

Today

Sunny early then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High near 90F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.