Hurricanes are powerful storms that can rip through areas and leave substantial damage and devastation in their wake.
Hurricanes produce very strong winds that can cause power outages by knocking down electrical poles or even individual lines running to homes and businesses.
Power outages can disrupt communications, water supplies and transportation, and many an individual has lost a refrigerator full of food when the power goes out for an extended period of time.
Anyone living in an area that could be affected by a hurricane should include measures to get through power outages in their preparation efforts. Ready.gov and FEMA recommend these strategies.
• Ensure you have batteries and alternative power sources on hand to tide you over until the power can be restored. Cell phones can be charged using USB ports in vehicles. Some devices may work with solar chargers or power sources designed for camping and outdoor use. A back-up portable or whole-house generator also may be a consideration for individuals in areas prone to hurricanes.
• Disconnect power strips and unplug appliances to avoid damage from electrical surges.
• Stock up on ice to use in refrigerators and freezers to help prevent food spoilage. Well-insulated coolers can be used to refrigerate foods and medicines. Food that has been exposed to temperatures of 40 degrees or higher for two hours or more may be spoiled and should be discarded.
• Keep alternative entertainment handy, such as print books, board games, puzzles, and non-electronic toys. • Power outages can affect ATMs as well, so always keep some cash on hand and store it in a secure, dry spot. TF236