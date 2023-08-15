This is the hot and humid time of year when insects are very busy, including plenty of biting mosquitoes. It’s also a good time to thank the zippy little aerial mammals that help control the insect population: bats.
According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Florida is home to 13 native bat species, and they’re all insectivores, meaning bugs are their main meal – with hundreds and hundreds of insects eaten by one bat in a single night.
Bats, the only mammals that actually fly, are also threatened globally, as they lose habitat.
“Bats are disappearing at alarming rates. Disturbance or destruction of roost sites due to development and vandalism is the greatest threat to the world’s bats,” says the Florida Bat Conservancy.
Bats also have gotten a bad rap when it comes to concerns about rabies, but FWC says that’s unfounded: “Bats are beneficial mammals that are of little threat to people. Rabies, a virus usually transmitted from a bite, affects a very small portion of bats – perhaps only one among every few hundred bats across all of the bat populations in Florida.”
These nocturnal beings also have been reported to play important roles in reducing crop damage by insects, according to the University of Florida’s IFAS Extension.
“A species found in Florida called the big brown bat (Eptesicus fuscus) consumes a number of insect pests that cause damage to corn, soybean, cotton and other crops in the Midwest,” UF/IFAS says.
It is illegal to kill bats in Florida in accordance with Florida Administrative Code rule 68A-4.001 General Prohibitions, FWC states on its website.
The Florida Bat Conservancy, which was established in 1994 as the Florida Bat Center to preserve and protect native bat populations, provides a wealth of information about the flying mammals on its website,https://www.floridabats.org.
The group will also share information at the program “All About Bats,” to be presented Aug. 20 at W.T. Bland Public Library.
The presentation will cover a variety of topics, including how you can have a bat-friendly yard and support these unique, threatened and beneficial creatures.
All ages are invited to learn about and meet bats at the free program, 2 p.m. at the library, 1995 N. Donnelly St. in Mount Dora.
The program is sponsored by the Friends of the Library. For more information, call 352-735-7180, option 5, or email library@cityofmountdora.com.