HUMANE LAKE
Ace is a charming 8-year-old male Terrier mix. He is SO sweet and lovable. He does well with other dogs, cat’s unknown but can be tested. Ace is very treat motivated and loves to learn new things. He is ready to snuggle in his furever home, will that be with you?
Brutis is a friendly 2-year-old male mixed breed, maybe some Hound or Lab mix? He is playful and does well with other dogs (cats unknown but can be tested). Brutis has a curious and sweet personality. He loves toys and is very toy and treat motivated making learning new things fun!
Leah is a darling 14-week-old female kitten. She is very sweet and likes to explore. Leah loves to be held and is very purry. She is ready to join her furever home, will that be with you?
You may visit Ace, Brutis and Leah at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400