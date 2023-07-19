Petey is a happy and silly 2 year old male American Bulldog mix weighing around 50 lbs. He is super friendly and does well with other dogs. He will need a home without cats. Petey absolutely LOVES playing with tennis balls. He recently completed a 10 week long basic and intermediate obedience course. Stop by our shelter to meet Petey!
Frodo is a super sweet 4 month old male kitten. He loves receiving attention, purrs like crazy and likes to cuddle. Frodo could spend all day just being held. He does well with other cats and will make the purrrfect addition to a loving home.
Millie is a beautiful one year old calico and tabby colored kitty. She is very playful. Millie can have a calico attitude. She likes pets but on her terms. Millie seems to do well around other cats. Stop by our shelter to meet Millie.
You may visit Petey, Frodo and Millie at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400