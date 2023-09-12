Jewel is a playful 9 month old female Terrier mix (maybe Jack Russell or Rat Terrier). She currently weighs 16 lbs. and loves to play with all toys! Jewel is friendly and likes to stay busy. She will need an active home who will continue with her training and socialization. If interested in meeting Jewel, visit our shelter!
Meownu Reev is a handsome 6 year old male cat. He enjoys soft pets and is a sweet boy. Meownu Reev can be shy at first around new people but warms up quickly. He does well with other calm cats. He'll make the purrfect companion!
Axel is a handsome 2 year old male cat. He has a calm, easy-going personality after some time warming up to new people. He enjoys spending time in our kitty kottage climbing the cat trees and socializing with the other cats. Axel will make a wonderful companion if given the chance. Consider meeting him.
You may visit Jewel, Meownu Reev and Axel at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400