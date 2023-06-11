HUMANE LAKE

3:26 PM (42 minutes ago)
Max is a playful and sweet 3 year old male Terrier/Ridgeback mix (he has a very deep ridge on his back!) weighing 55 lbs.
He loves to cuddle with people and play with rope toys. He does well with other dogs, but will need a home without cats.
Max is ready for his furever home!
Allie is a beautiful 2 year old female kitty. She is a sweet girl who likes receiving attention. Allie does well with other cats and will make a wonderful companion.
Cello is a friendly 3 year old female kitty. She likes to play and is a very sweet girl. Cello does well with other cats and is looking for a loving home to call her own.
You may visit max, Allie and Cello at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400