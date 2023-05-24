Sheena is a playful 1 year old female Lab/Hound mix weighing 43lbs. She LOVES to play with toys and explore. Sheena is dog selective and would do best as the only dog in the home. If you’re looking for a backyard buddy (in a fenced in yard) to play with, then snuggle up on the couch...Sheena is your girl!
Wendy is a sweet 4 year old female medium-haired kitty. Wendy does well with kids but would prefer to be the only animal in the home. Wendy has a friendly personality and is available to meet at our shelter!
Indy is a lovable 11 month old male cat. He enjoys playing and exploring in our kitty kottage with other cats. Indy is super friendly and loves people. He is ready to bring joy to his furever home, will that be with you?
You may visit Shenna, Wendy and Indy at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400