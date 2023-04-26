Petey is a happy and silly 2 year old male American Bulldog mix weighing around 50 lbs. He is super friendly and does well with other dogs. He will need a home without cats. Petey absolutely LOVES playing with tennis balls. This awesome boy is ready to find his furever home. Will that be with you?
Mykos is a friendly 2 year old male with amazing silver tabby markings. He LOVES to play and receive attention. He’s quite a character. He does great with other cats, kids, and may even do well with dogs (he kind of acts like one). Mykos enjoys exploring in our kitty kottage and is ready to meet you!
Deva is a beautiful 6.5 year old domestic longhair. She is very sweet and enjoys attention. She would love to find a quiet home to spend her time in. Deva’s previous owner passed away unexpectedly. She has not been around other animals. Stop by our shelter to meet Deva!
You may visit Petey, Mykos and Deva at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400