Hank is a super friendly 16 month old Staffy mix pup. He is good with other dogs and absolutely LOVES squeaker toys! He does well with kids, but because of his squeaker obsession would need to be watched closely. Hank is a great dog waiting to find his furever home...will that be with you??
Elwood is a lovable 2 year old male cat (don’tlet his grumpy face fool you). He enjoys chin rubs and has a quiet, mellow personality. He does well with other cats. Elwood is a big boy, weighing 24lbs. If you’re looking for a gentle cat, consider meeting Elwood.
Sweetie is a lovable 9 year old female kitty. She enjoys hanging out with other cats in our kitty kottage. Sweetie is every bit of what her name suggests and will make a great companion.
You may visit Hank, Elwood and Sweetie at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400