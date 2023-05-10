Joey is a handsome 1.5 year old Belgian Malinois mix. He currently weighs 110 lbs but could definitely stand to lose quiet a bit of weight. Joey is very sweet and does well with all people and other dogs (cats unknown, we can test). He is also a super smart pup who completed a 10 week long training program about 7 months ago. He is ready to join his furever home, will that be with you?
Gromit is an adorable 2 year old male Terrier mix weighing 36 lbs. He is a happy-go-lucky pup who unfortunately tested positive for heartworm. He is currently undergoing treatment at our shelter and is available to foster-to-adopt. He is SO sweet and does well with other dogs. Consider meeting Gromit at our shelter!
Licorice is a handsome 13 year old male cat with medium-length hair. Licorice came to our shelter after his owner unfortunately passed away. He likes to be brushed and also enjoys attention, but on his terms. He lived in a home with other cats and dogs. Licorice would love nothing more than to find a home to spend his golden years in. If you’re looking for a mellow boy who isn’t overly affectionate, consider meeting Licorice.
You may visit Joie, Gromit and Licorice at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400