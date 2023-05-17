Chevy is a friendly 7 year old male Catahoula / Shepherd mix weighing 75lbs. He adores attention from people and does great with other dogs (cats unknown, we can test). He walks well on a leash and will look at you for direction. Chevy can’t wait to find a loving, forever home. Could you be the one? Meet this handsome boy at our shelter.
Sinclair is a super friendly 1 year old male cat. He previously lived in a home with other cats. He has a sweet and playful personality and will make a great companion!
Sadie is a lovely 2 year old female kitty. She is very sweet and talkative! She does well with other cats and will make a wonderful addition to a loving home. Sadie is located at Pet Supermarket in Mt. Dora, please contact them about her availability 352-735-1516.
You may visit Chevy, Sinclair and Sadie at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400