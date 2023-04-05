Tiny is a 3 year old female terrier mix weighing around 40lbs. The beginning of her life was difficult which made her untrusting of new people. Once Tiny has warmed up to someone they are her new best friend! She LOVES other dogs and would do best with at least one other dog in her new home. Having another dog friend will really help Tiny gain much needed confidence. Tiny would love to find a home to call her own. Please ask our shelter staff to meet Tiny in one of our play yards so you can slowly get to know her.
Edith is a 10-12 year old silver beauty! She LOVES attention and chin scratches. She is also front declawed. Edith has limited vision but can get around pretty well. She deserves the best home to spend her golden years in....are you the one for Edith?
Nelson is a very friendly 3 year old male cat. He has an outgoing personality and loves receiving attention, especially belly rubs! He does great with other cats and would make a wonderful addition to a loving home.
You may visit Tiny, Edith and Nelson at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400