Who cooks for you?
That question is an approximation of what the call of the barred owl sounds like, and once you recognize that call, it’s hard not to think the bird is asking a culinary question.
Watching and listening to birds can be very entertaining, though it’s easy to get frustrated when first trying to learn who makes those interesting songs and calls. Some birds are tiny and seem to be constantly on the move, making identification difficulty. However, with a little help, you can often discover who’s who in the bird world based on their distinctive calls and songs.
“Listen to See the Birds We Hear” is the next program in the Friday Night Naturalist series at Trout Lake Nature Center on April 21 starting at 6:30 p.m.
The presentation will be by Greg Drawbaugh, a PEAR Park volunteer and photographer who has been helping identify birds through their calls for many years. Although he declares he is not a birder, Drawbaugh will tell how he helps identify birds by their sounds and share his many unique bird photos.
Whether you’re a birder or photographer, you will want to hear about his adventures as a photographer and birding assistant.
The 230-acre Trout Lake Nature Center is located at 520 East CR 44 in Eustis. Entrance fee is $5 per vehicle. For more information, email tlnc.director@gmail.com, visit www.troutlakenaturecenter.com or call 352-357-7536.