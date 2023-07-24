With school just around the corner, school supplies and new schedules aren’t the only items on the to-do list.
Vaccinations of common communicable diseases are needed to help curb the spread of everything from the measles to polio.
The Florida Department of Health in Lake County, in collaboration with the Lake County School Board, is hosting two immunization events in Clermont, Leesburg and Umatilla – one Aug. 5 and the other Aug. 10 – to help parents get their kids ready for school.
Immunization requirements are set by the state. Required vaccinations will be available at the event at no charge to participants.
Before a child’s admittance to any K-12 grade in a public or private school in Florida, the child is “to have on file with the immunization registry a certification of immunization for the prevention of those communicable diseases for which immunization is required by the Department of Health,” according to the Florida statutes.
The immunization event will provide the following vaccinations:
- •Tetanus, Diphtheria, Pertussis (Tdap)
- •Diphtheria, Tetanus, and Pertussis (DTaP)
- •Hepatitis B (Hep B)
- •Haemophilus influenzae type B (HIB)
- •Polio
- •Prevnar
- •Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR)
- •Varicella (Chickenpox)
Required immunizations for children entering, attending or transferring to Florida schools are for poliomyelitis, diphtheria, rubeola, rubella, pertussis, mumps, tetanus and other communicable diseases as determined by the Department of Health, according to state statutes.
The law reads, “Each district school board and the governing authority of each private school shall require that each child who is entitled to admittance to kindergarten, or is entitled to any other initial entrance into a public or private school in this state, present a certification of a school-entry health examination performed within 1 year before enrollment in school.”
Exemptions are allowed.
The immunization events will be held Aug. 5, 9 a.m.–1 p.m. and Aug. 10, 1–7 p.m. at these three locations:
- •875 Oakley Seaver Drive, Clermont, FL 34711
- •2113 Griffin Road, Leesburg, FL 34748
- •249 E Collins Street, Umatilla, FL 32784
For those not able to attend, immunization services are offered Mondays through Fridays at the DOH-Lake locations. Call 352-771-5500 for hours and appointments.
“A Parent’s Guide to Childhood Immunizations” is available for parents at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website by either downloading or requesting a free booklet, which features children’s drawing to assist in educating the entire family.
For more information, visit www.cdc.gov/vaccines/parents, call 800-CDC-INFO, contact the Florida Department of Health in Lake County at 352-771-5500 or visit http://lake.floridahealth.gov.