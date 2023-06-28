Eustis Hometown Celebration
Eustis will host its Independence Day Hometown Celebration and commemorate the 140th birthday of the city on July 1. This free, family-friendly event will run from noon to 9:30 p.m. in Ferran Park, at 250 Ferran Park Drive, Eustis.
The city will offer free admission to the Eustis Aquatic Center pool and splash pad (weather permitting) as part of the event. Bathing suits are required.
The evening will conclude with a dazzling spectacle at 9:30 p.m. as the sky lights up over Lake Eustis with breathtaking fireworks from Four Seasons Display, Inc. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs.
Schedule of events (subject to change):
Noon–9:30 p.m.: Eustis history display, food trucks, & vendors
Noon–2 p.m.: EshXchief (live music)
2-2:30 p.m.: Happy birthday sing-a-long & free cupcakes (while they last!)
Noon–4 p.m.: Free admission to pool & splashpad
3-5 p.m.: The GiGi’s (live music)
5-6 p.m.: Central Florida Show Ski Team
6:30-9:30 p.m.: Classic Airwaves (live music)
9:30-9:45 p.m.: Fireworks by Four Seasons Display
Lady Lake to host inaugural fireworks and festival
The town’s inaugural fireworks celebration, in partnership with the Lady Lake Orange Blossom Gardens Lions Club, will feature Zambelli Fireworks, which has been launching for over 100 years, with an 18-minute show starting at 9:15 p.m.
The fireworks will burst over a private property along U.S. Highway 27/441 in the vicinity of Town Hall and be viewable throughout the town, with the best views from the festival event site, Guava Street Athletic Complex, 237 W. Guava St., Lady Lake.
Between 5–9 p.m., participants can enjoy food trucks, bounce houses and live music with Voodoo Vibe.
The community is invited to bring blankets and chairs to enjoy an evening of fun and entertainment. Glass containers and alcoholic beverages are prohibited.
Additional viewing locations with free public parking include the Rolling Acres Sports Complex, Lady Lake Public Library, Log Cabin at Veterans Park, Snooky Park, and the First Baptist Church of Lady Lake. Public parking is not available at Town Hall or in or around the launch site. Attendees are asked to be mindful of private property and not to block driveways or park in the right-of-way.
The Lady Lake Police Department will be on site to ensure that everyone has a fun and safe experience. There is absolutely no standing or parking on U.S. Highway 27/441 or in construction zones.
Visit www.ladylake.org or call 352-430-0451.
Leesburg Celebration at the Lakefront
Leesburg will hold its annual Independence Day Celebration at the Lakefront on Tuesday, July 4 with festivities starting at 3 p.m. at Venetian Gardens. The Gardens are located at 109 E. Dixie Ave. in Leesburg.
This free family event will include a Kids Play Zone and inflatables sponsored by UFHealth Leesburg Hospital. Music, festive foods, vendors and more will be available for attendees to enjoy.
The celebration is sponsored by the City of Leesburg; the fireworks will be presented by Zambelli Fireworks. The fireworks will begin at 9:15 p.m.
Other sponsors and partners include Leesburg Partnership, Lake County FL, Style magazine, Lakefront TV, Discover Lake County, Florida Main Street, Leesburg Area Chamber of Commerce, Leesburg Center for the Arts and Main Street America.
Mount Dora Freedom on the Waterfront
The City of Mount Dora’s annual Independence Day Fireworks and Concert event returns this year on Monday, July 3. This All American celebration, “Freedom on the Waterfront” sponsored by FLY 103.1, starts at 5 p.m. in Elizabeth Evans Park and culminates with a spectacular fireworks display over Lake Dora at 9:15 p.m.
Live music this year will be provided by D.J Chino with The Legendary Wailers headlining on the Mullinax Ford Performance Stage in Elizabeth Evans Park at 100 S. Donnelly St. in Mount Dora. Additionally, there will be a second stage at Simpson Cove featuring a live jazz band at 6:30 p.m.
Exciting highlights of this year’s event include a Kids Zone, food trucks, beverages, and plenty of fun for the whole family.
Handicap parking will be in the lower level of the parking garage (250 N Donnelly St.) with general parking shuttles available at the First Baptist Church of Mount Dora (1000 East 1st Ave.).
No admission. Visit www.cityofmountdora.com/events
Tavares 4th of July Parade and Fireworks
Tuesday, July 4, Tavares will host a parade and fireworks, starting with the 5 p.m. parade along Main Street. The family-friendly event will feature live music by the Rundown, community vendors, food trucks, a family fun zone, bands, stilt walkers, kids’ activities and more.
Seating is limited. Bring a chair or blanket.
Free parking is available in the parking garage at 200 N. Sinclair Ave. Additional handicap parking will also be available at the corner of Rockingham Ave. and Ruby St.
In preparation for the parade, downtown Main Street between Sinclair Avenue and St. Clair Abrams Avenue will be closed to vehicles July 4 from 3 a.m. until 6 p.m., after the parade ends.
The boat ramp at West Wooton Park, Sinclair Ave., will be open, but vehicular access will be limited during the parade. Boaters may launch at other locations, including Tavares Recreation Park, Summerall Park, Hickory Point Recreation Facility, Trimble Park, or Gilbert Park.
Visit www.tavares.org.