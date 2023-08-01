To support women undergoing cancer treatments, the Rotary Club of The Villages Evening has been assembling goodie bags to be distributed through Angel Wigs of Hope.
In July, the club packed 50 bags, and since 2018 the members have assembled 400 cancer care bags. Angel Wigs of Hope has handed out 130 of them in the past 18 months.
“When we fit a woman for a wig, we give them a brush, comb, wig stand, earrings, cap/turban and a Sojourn Bear. Then, we give them a bag created by the Evening Rotary Club,” said Judy Arnold, Village of Pine Ridge. The Sojourn Bears are created by Hope Lutheran Crafters.
The American Cancer Association gave Evening Rotary a list of a suggested items, including socks. The members decided to make them fun and colorful socks. Other items were added, such as nail polish with file, note cards and hand lotion.
Pat Roam, Village of Dunedin, is the point of contact for the Rotary Cancer Care Bags project. Roam plans for the items needed, and members donate some of the needed items and the club purchases the balance.
In addition, Gay Davidson, Village of Poinciana, collects painted rocks from Hibiscus Rock Painting Club.
Martha Friedman, Village of Ashland, sews the care bags from material that Karen Jasniewski, Village of Alhambra, gets donated. Then Jasniewski crochets the drawstrings and Vinnie Mangia, Village of Hadley, feeds the strings through the top of the bags.
Then at one of the club’s meetings, members line up and fill the bags in an assembly line. The 50 bags usually are delivered by Tim Treat, a cancer survivor.
“Our ladies love the care bags,” said Arnold. “It’s easy for them to carry to their infusion treatment. It helps the time pass a bit quicker working in a puzzle book or writing notes or painting their nails. And I have to say, the socks make them laugh and keep them warm.”
Arnold said she recently was with a care bag recipient and reached to the bottom of the bag to show a rock painted with a rainbow and the words “wishing you well.” She said the woman immediately hugged the rock.
For more information, call Angel Wigs of Hope at 352-866-3637.