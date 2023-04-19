A few months ago, friends Tina Goodwin and Nichole “Nikki” Little purchased a small building in Tavares, and Thriving Outlook for Prospering Seniors, otherwise known as TOPS, was born.
“Our friendship was bonded through mutual vision of caring for others and assisting them to get closer to Christ, and we wanted to share that vision with the people of our community,” Little said.
Little and Goodwin agreed that, “Seniors feel as if their best days are behind them but, when they come to TOPS it gives them something to look forward to.”
Over the next few months, the women, their families and friends renovated the building with new carpets, furniture and a remodeled kitchen.
Little was raised in Gainesville. The TOPS website says, “Nikki was raised by her adorn great-grandmother Mable Montgomery. Therefore, she has a particular appreciation for the strength, resilience, and wisdom that the present generation of seniors brings.”
After obtaining her Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from the University of Central Florida, Little spent over 16 years in nursing and senior care experience, ranging from in-hospital acute care to serving as a director of nursing in a senior living community.
Goodwin is TOPS’ official chaplain. just like Little, Goodwin owes her passion for senior care to her grandparents and parents, who she took care of when they were in the later stages of their lives.
The TOPS website says of Goodwin, “Working with seniors for most of her adult life, through church and home, she empathizes with the responsibilities and requirements that caregivers have. She recognizes the encouragement, care and assistance the seniors as well as the caregivers need.”
The TOPS grand opening is set for April 20, but the new business has already held Senior Socials every Thursday when anyone, especially seniors, are encouraged to come have a nutritious home-cooked meal, socialize with other seniors and participate in activities.
At the end of March, TOPS had a free food distribution drive for members of the Lake County community in need, and they plan to host this event on the last Saturday of every month.
For more information about TOPS, call 352-554-9025.