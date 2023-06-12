The engine of our thoughts runs our lives. Some thoughts rev us up, others putter us along, and some spew sulfurous clouds.
I like what John C. Maxwell says about thoughts in his best-selling book “Today Matters”: “What you do every day in the area of thinking really matters because it sets the stage for all your actions, and it will bring you either adversity or advantage.”
We’re ahead in the race when we’re intentional about our thoughts, seeking that advantage to produce great results. Unfortunately, so many folks allow their thoughts to run away with them or allow negative thoughts to drag them deep into adversity.
There’s nothing as discouraging as a continuous loop of negative thoughts. If we’re sucked into that void with a gamut of dismal emotions, we’re at odds with God’s Word and promises. Essentially, we don’t believe God.
Ronald Reagan understood these harmful effects and declared, “We are never defeated unless we give up on God.”
Recently, I had challenges with defeat, as outlined in my article “Agony of Defeat.” In order to redirect my mind and emotions, I hit the brakes on my self-defeating prophecy. Daily, I picked up my Bible and reminded myself of who God is and who I am.
Who am I? I am a child of the most high God, someone who inherits everything God supplies because I am created in His image.
If you believe in Christ, you have the same inheritance and access to every promise. No matter what has befallen you. No matter your ill-conceived decisions. No matter what someone has done.
Today, right now, in this express moment is when you get to turn things around by thinking something different.
This week’s practice:
1. Jump-start your thoughts by reading your Bible to transform your mind.
2. Remember when teachers would make us write a hundred times what we weren’t supposed to do? We were in trouble. Now we can use that old-school technique to get out of trouble. Handwrite 100 times a life-giving confession about yourself.
3. Listen to a Christian-based confession video on YouTube. Pick one that uses scriptures since that is the surest way of persuading your heart of God’s truth.
4. When you catch yourself going down a negative rabbit hole, override the thought and emotion with one that serves you.
Sometimes we need to process negative thoughts and emotions to defeat them. Thinking and feeling them is perfectly okay as long as we don’t keep driving on the negative track.
