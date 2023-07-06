July 8, the Phantom Airborne Brigade will have a “friends and family” airborne operation with veterans parachuting from a vintage airplane into Lake Dora, 9:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m.
Organized by a group of veteran Army Rangers, the program will feature flights by “Tico Belle,” a vintage Douglas C47 that dropped troops in Normandy on D-Day, June 6, 1944, and today is stationed in Titusville. Read more here: www.valiantaircommand.com/c-47-tico-belle.
The group had its first series of jumps at the lake in September 2020,partially because the veterans were ready to get out and do something after months of dealing with the COVID pandemic, Chris Stephens told Triangle News Leader in 2021. They were back for another jump the following April.
Phantom Airborne Brigade members have served with U.S. Army units including the 82nd Airborne, 101st Airborne and 173rd Airborne Divisions and 75th Ranger Regiment, as well as other Special Forces.
If you’re a veteran paratrooper and would like to jump again, visit www.phantomairborne.us.
The base of operations for the July 8 event will be at Wooton Park, 100 E. Ruby St., Tavares, and spectators will be able to see the jumpers from the park.
For event information, visit https://www.tavares.org/Calendar.aspx?EID=4901.