If your children are looking for something fun to do this summer, the 16 libraries in the Lake County Library System have a huge variety of programming to match youngsters’ interests.
Because there’s so much going on at the libraries, we can only offer a sampling of what’s planned in the coming months. Be sure to check with your nearby library to see what’s happening there.
Lady Lake Public Library
225 W. Guava St., Lady Lake
352-753-2957
https://www.ladylake.org/departments/library
The library has an enticing summer reading program: For every book read and logged, participants earn $1 in book bucks that can be used in the library’s summer store.
June events include a Gatorland Reptile Show, June 8; Storytime with the Lake County Fire Department June 21; Dodad’s Lab Science Show June 22; Storytime with Zoo Mom Science, June 28; and Dave the Magician, June 29.
In July, professional mime JiggleMan, also known as Clermont resident Banks Helfrich, will make an appearance July 13. Next, the Lady Lake Police Department will be at the July 12 Storytime and a pirate party will be held July 20, along with many other programs and activities.
“Our goal is to encourage the love of reading and allow children to thrive during the summer months. We facilitate these summer programs that are going to encourage kids to read,” said Nicole LeFrancois, the library’s youth program coordinator.
Leesburg Public Library
100 E. Main St., Leesburg
352-728-9790
https://www.leesburgflorida.gov/government/departments/library/index.php
June 5–July 28, the library’s summer program for children and teens includes weekly prize drawings and summer challenges.
The following performances, Wednesdays at 11 a.m. in Meeting Rooms A and B, are open to all ages.
The first one is a June 7 visit by JiggleMan, who was featured seven times on The Late Show with David Letterman. Next up, Zoo Mom Science, complete with live animals, including snakes, will capture children’s attention while teaching them about the nature around them, June 14.
June 21, Scott Humston will put on a lively, interactive science/comedy show. June 28, DoDad’s Lab: Air Science by Professor DoDad will have the crowd laughing and learning in this interactive science/comedy show. July 12, join professional circus artist Circus Gracie, who will perform and have kids spinning plates, juggling and more.
In the final Wednesday event on July 19, live animals will be featured in two programs by the Central Florida Zoo – Where’s the Bear? at 11 a.m., and Florida Natives at 12:30 p.m.
Other special programs include Let’s Get Cooking for Kids with Chef Warren, June 15 for ages 5-8 and June 22 for ages 9-12, held at 2 p.m. each day; Interactive Movie Experience on June 23 for ages 6 and up; Live Escape Rooms, and Christmas in July with the PAWS Therapy Dogs, July 17 at 2 p.m.
Additional programs include the weekly Tiny Explorers, Family Crafters to Go, Baby & Me StoryTime, Reader of the Pack and more.
Marianne Beck Memorial Library
112 W. Central Ave., Howey-in-the-Hills
352-324-0254
Each Thursday in June, the library will have something fun lined up for kids. Planned programs include Cardboard Construction, Sidewalk Chalk Art Walk, Minute to Win It Challenge and Bad Art Expo. The library will also continue its regular Family Movie Nights.
Tavares Public Library
314 N. New Hampshire Ave., Tavares
352-742-6204
https://www.tavares.org/379/Library
The library’s Summer Reading Program will be open to join throughout the summer, so children can keep using their reading skills learned in the previous school year.
June 6-July 30 will be summer camp at the library.
Children age 12 and under can dive into Oceans of Possibilities featuring a pirate puppet show, an Under the Sea party, K9s and Kona Ice, balloon workshop, Foam Palooza party, take and make crafts, Candy & Cupcake story times, chances at the Spin to Win Wheel and more. Registration goodie bags can be picked up at the Youth Desk.
Adults and teens age 13 and up can “Read Beyond the Beaten Path” this summer. Reading challenges, raffles, movies, grab ’n’ go crafts, scavenger hunts, s’mores and more.
June 15 and 29, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. (weather permitting), children and adults can enjoy reading and the outdoors at the same time through StoryWalk®. Laminated pages from a children’s book will be attached to wooden stakes installed along an outdoor path.
Throughout the summer, Teen Book Boxes will be available for teens in this new program. Inside each box are non-perishable treats, trinkets, a response card, a brag tag and the book. The box, packing material and book must be returned at the Tavares Public Library main service desk on or before the due date. The rest of the box’s contents are yours to keep.
Through July 30, a Bookmark Design Contest for youth up to age 18 gives participants a chance to show their creative side. Pick up a contest form at the library or call to request curbside pickup.
Another opportunity for teens in grades 6–12 is virtual volunteering. Teens can read and review books in exchange for volunteer hours. For every fully completed recommendation form, teens will receive 30 minutes of volunteering time. Virtual volunteering hours will be logged by the Tavares Public Library.
Storytime for children up to age 5 are offered every second and fourth Wednesday of the month, 10–11 a.m. Meet with Ms. Valerie in the Youth Room for stories, songs and fun.
Additional programs include The All Together Now Variety Show, June 5, a magic show June 15, Bubble Lab/Bubble Play July 13 and Foam Palooza Party July 17.
Umatilla Public Library
412 Hatfield Drive, Umatilla
352-669-3284
https://www.umatillalibrary.org
Children through grade 5 can get their summer reading bags in the library’s children’s room and begin reading for prizes. In addition, teens can register for the Beanstack Umatilla Teen Summer Reading Challenge. Once registered, come to the Teen Reading Station at the library to pick up a free browsing bag. Teens can play weekly for a chance at fabulous prizes.
W.T. Bland Public Library
1995 N. Donnelly Street, Mount Dora
352-735-7180
https://ci.mount-dora.fl.us/1045/Library
The high-energy, laugh-inducing JiggleMan once again will kick off the library’s summer fun with two performances on Friday, June 2 – one at 2 p.m. and the other at 3 p.m.
In addition, the library’s Activity Table room will be open all summer long, with educational toys and building possibilities found nowhere else. And, the Children’s Library Early Reader Room will have all sorts of new books ready for summer, and kids can “camp out” underneath the starry skies and moon in the room.
Children’s programming at the W.T. Bland Public Library is sponsored by the Friends of the Library. In 2019, the Children’s Library was extensively remodeled, including an updated collection, new Nature Lab, new multi-top activity table, custom shelving, a themed Wonder Wall and modular furniture that invites children and their grown-ups to linger and explore. An Early Reader Room and an Activity Room were added in 2022.