The town’s inaugural fireworks celebration, in partnership with the Lady Lake Orange Blossom Gardens Lions Club, featured Zambelli Fireworks, which has been launching for over 100 years, on July 1.
The fireworks burst over a private property along U.S. Highway 27/441 in the vicinity of Town Hall and were viewable throughout the town, with the best views from the festival event site,Guava Street Athletic Complex, 237 W. Guava St., Lady Lake.
Between 5–9 p.m., participants also enjoyed food trucks, bounce houses and live music with Voodoo Vibe.