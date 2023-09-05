Many libraries in the Lake County Library System offer a variety of programs to help youngsters experience the fun of reading.
Tavares Public Library, located at 314 N. New Hampshire Ave. in Tavares, is one. It participates in 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten, a national early literacy program. Read any book to your newborn, infant or toddler. The goal is to read 1,000 books – including repeat readings – before your little one starts kindergarten. To sign up, visit the Children’s Room of the Tavares Public Library.
The library also offers weekly Story Time every Wednesday at 10 a.m., which features stories and songs followed by play time. For children up to age 5. Call 352-742-6204.
To see your local library’s programs and offerings, visit https://www.mylakelibrary.org.