Through Aug. 31, the Lake County Animal Shelter is teaming up with NBCUniversal Local to participate in the nationwide Clear the Shelters™ 2023 pet adoption campaign.
Locally, the event features fee-waived pet adoptions at the Lake County Animal Shelter, located at 12280 County Road 448 in Tavares.
Since 2015, NBCUniversal Local’s Clear the Shelters has helped more than 860,000 pets find new homes. The 2022 campaign established a new single-year record, with more than 161,000 adoptions more than $540,000 raised. Nearly 1,400 animal shelters and rescues across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Guam participated in last year’s campaign.
Adoptions include spay or neuter services, initial vaccinations, microchips, personalized ID tags and a lifetime of love, the shelter says.
In addition, Hill’s Pet Nutrition will provide adoption kits to help new pet parents at select shelters during the campaign.
“The Lake County Animal Shelter has operated at historic capacity during the last year, a trend animal shelters are feeling across the nation. For potential adopters, this means an amazing and unprecedented variety of pets are available,” said Whitney Boylston, director of the shelter. “During last year’s Clear the Shelters campaign, we placed 275 pets in loving homes. We have a goal to exceed those numbers this year and place many more pets with their forever homes.”
According to the shelter, it has achieved more than 3,347 positive outcomes this year, reflecting its commitment to helping animals find loving homes.
Residents who are unable to adopt can help by spreading the word, fostering, volunteering or donating supplies from the shelter’s Amazon wish list at https://a.co/jbQHcAlBy.
To make an appointment online, visit https://www.lakecountyfl.gov/animal-shelter/appointments. Walk-ins are also welcome.
For more information, visit https://www.lakecountyfl.gov/animal-shelter.