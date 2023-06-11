Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter is now accepting applications from people interested in seven new homes that will be built through its homeownership program.
The program provides families access, opportunity and guidance on attaining an affordable home, according to the agency.
“Families partner with Habitat to pay an affordable mortgage and through ‘sweat equity,’ which shows they are invested in the outcome of their new home,” Habitat said in a news release. “Sweat equity is earned through several different activities, such as volunteering on a Habitat worksite, in the ReStores and through educational courses such as a First Time Homebuyer, Financial Literacy, or Credit Counseling classes.”
The seven homes will be built in Lake and Sumter counties, including in Leesburg, Lady Lake, Mascotte and Coleman. This round of applications does not include homes in the 55-plus neighborhood The Cottages at Heritage Grove in Tavares, however.
Deadline to submit applications is June 7.
Questions? Call Veronica at 352-483-0434, ext. 124.
To learn more about the program and how to apply, visit HabitatLS.org.