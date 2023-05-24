W.T. Bland Public Library in Mount Dora has a variety of programs for kids of all ages. From the weekly Story Time programs for babies, toddlers and preschoolers, to summer programs designed to keep the boredom out of summer vacation, the library has a lot to offer.
June 3, Star Wars Day with the 501st Legion will feature free activities, imperial stormtroopers and more for the kids, 2–4 p.m. Additional summer programs in June and July include The Disassembly Project: Please Break This! and space, nature and science labs.
The high-energy, laugh-inducing JiggleMan will offer two performances on June 2 – one at 2 p.m. and the other at 3 p.m. The professional mime, also known as Clermont resident Banks Helfrich, is performing at a few area libraries this summer.
Family movies rated G or PG will be held every Tuesday at 3 p.m., May 30–July 25. Check with the library to see what’s showing each day.
In addition, the library’s Activity Table room will be open all summer long, with educational toys and building possibilities found nowhere else. And, the Children’s Library Early Reader Room will have all sorts of new books ready for summer, and kids can “camp out” underneath the starry skies and moon in the room.
Children’s programming at the W.T. Bland Public Library is sponsored by the Friends of the Library. In 2019, the Children’s Library was extensively remodeled, including an updated collection, new Nature Lab, new multi-top activity table, custom shelving, a themed Wonder Wall and modular furniture that invites children and their grown-ups to linger and explore. An Early Reader Room and an Activity Room were added in 2022.
W.T. Bland Public Library is located at 1995 N. Donnelly St. in Mount Dora. Call 352-735-7180 or visit https://ci.mount-dora.fl.us/1045/Library.
For more information on the Lake County Library System and what it has to offer, visit https://www.mylakelibrary.org.