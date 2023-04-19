Elijah and Liam, two 7-month-old males that were turned in together, are Labrador/Huskie mixes and can be adopted together or separately.
According to Max’s Pet Connection Dog Rescue in Umatilla, both are around 40 pounds and will get bigger. They are active puppies and still need training.
A large, fenced in yard would be best. They are happy and friendly with people and dogs known to them, with Liam being the shyer one, the shelter said.
If you are interested in both or one, Call Maxine at 352-669-2855.