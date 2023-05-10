Seven-year-old Bella and her son, Loki, are very bonded and need to be adopted together. Bella is a Chihuahua and weighs 10 pounds, while Loki is a 5-year-old Chihuahua/terrier mix weighing 14 pounds. Loki can be protective of his mother with strangers.
“Bella is very laid back and wants to cuddle with you all the time, as does Loki, who is more lively,” Max’s Pet Connection Dog Rescue says. “Both are very sweet. We don’t want to split them apart, so they have to be adopted together.”
If you are interested in providing Bella and Loki a forever home, Call Maxine at 352-669-2855.