Kevin “Kre8” Vigil, whose creative journey began first with graffiti art and then tattoo art, currently has a temporary exhibit titled Chiseled by Adversity at the Lake County Museum of Art.
“Within this collection, there is a world of Kre8tion. You will see a lifetime of trials and tribulations in which I formulated Kre8ism... It’s the sheer perseverance and dedication that allowed my passion to speak for me. I am abstract in its purest form. I am obscure, and complex at the same time... The mind of a madman is visionary. Seeing what can’t be seen. I will be the light that you need to pull you out of the dark. Because there is no darkness like ignorance,” the Miami-based Kre8 says on the museum’s website.
Kre8 will be at the Lake County Museum of Art, located at 213 W. Ruby St., Tavares, to meet members and others, Aug. 17, beginning at 5:30 p.m.
The exhibit features bright, bold canvases are a fusion of graffiti and tattoo art, melded with a touch of Dali-esque Surrealism, and an influential dash of Basquiat, Picasso and Warhol.
The temporary exhibit runs through Sept. 9.
To meet the artist ($25, free for LCMA and Tavares Chamber members), register at https://lakeartmuseum.com/exhibitions/kre8-chiseled-by-adversity-Jun-2023.