Legendary wildlife photographer, documentary producer and conservationist Ron Magill will bring his stories from the wild to the Lake County Museum of Art’s April 14 spring fundraiser, 6–9 p.m.
“Into the Wild with Ron Magill” is a ticketed one-night-only event for the museum, located in Tavares.
Magill has worked with wildlife for over 40 years and traveled throughout Africa, Asia and tropical America while developing and directing conservation projects. As Zoo Miami’s Goodwill Ambassador, he been on many TV programs, including National Geographic Explorer, the Discovery Networks, the Today Show, Good Morning America, The Late Show, CBS This Morning, Dateline and CNN, as well as Spanish networks Univision and Telemundo.
He is a Nikon USA Ambassador and has written and produced many wildlife articles and award-winning photographs that have appeared in publications and galleries around the world, including the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History.
The evening will also feature local photographer, Charlene Edwards, whose works are currently on display at the museum.
Spring fundraiser tickets help the Lake County Museum continue its mission to promote art education to build culture and enrich the community. Tickets include raffles, music, gourmet hors d’oeuvres and refreshments.
LCMA is located at 213 W Ruby Street in Tavares. Call the art museum at 352-483-2900 or visit www.LakeArtMuseum.com. The gallery is open Thursday through Saturday, noon–4 p.m.