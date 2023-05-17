At the first annual Mount Dora Historic Bed & Breakfast Porch Walking Tour, attendees can check out Adora Inn, Historic Grandview, Magnolia Inn and Heron Cay – and meet the B&B owners and learn about the buildings’ histories.
The walking tour, to be held May 21 rain or shine, also includes mocktails and appetizers served at each of the four locations.
The Mount Dora Historical Society event kicks off at 3 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Mount Dora’s parking log on Fifth Avenue. Transport will be provided to and from Heron Cay.
Tickets are $20, which includes historical society membership, and $15 for members.
Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1st-annual-mount-dora-historic-bed-breakfast-porch-walking-tour-tickets-630932946427?aff=ebdsoporgprofile.