Dear Karen,
My husband’s memory is getting worse. Although, he is outgoing, intelligent and humorous, he has begun to repeat himself constantly. I’ve been very frustrated and I’ll admit to being impatient with him. We still go to our many activities, but our friends and family have begun to be noticeably uncomfortable and frankly, sometimes annoyed. I’m sure I’m not handling this problem in the correct way. What should I be doing?
Dear Reader,
This is indeed a common memory loss challenge that causes irritation and exasperation to caregivers, family and friends. On the other hand, your loved one cannot remember conversations and they truly believe they are telling you something for the first time.
As caregivers, we must bear the great weight of being the ones to make changes, because our loved ones simply cannot control their changes.
The act of not remembering things causes a person to be nervous, concerned or scared. By telling them that they have already said or asked something before will only add to their grief, anxiety and fear. Positive communication through words, gestures and tone of voice are responses that provide reassurance.
Those with memory loss are trying to connect through conversation, so they can hold on to their identity and their relationships. Their conversation topics aren’t chosen; the topics choose them. Whatever they feel they can talk about coherently or using words they feel they can safely rely on, are the words they will repeat.
Most of their questions are asking for confirmation that they are safe or loved. For example, if you go on a vacation, your loved one’s repeated questions might be, “Are we staying here tonight?” “Who is with our dog?” “Where will I be sleeping?” “Are you staying with me?” “Do I have enough money?” If they are upset, changing the topic direction may give them temporary relief.
Affirming words, such as, “I enjoy spending time with you so much” or “you look great tonight” are a good way to redirect a conversation. Another successful approach is to physically change a position, like sitting to standing, taking a walk or moving into another room.
At the end of the day, probably a much-deserved way to stop word repetition is for the caregiver to say, “I’m tired and would like to just sit quietly and rest my eyes.” Then ask, “Would that be alright with you?” Thank them for helping you.
Visit www.moment-making.com to learn more about caregiving and to submit your questions, challenges and successes. Karen Cochran Beaulieu, a resident of Sumter County, is the author of the book, “Moments that Matter, a roadmap for caregivers and their loved ones with memory loss.”