The Lady Lake Parks and Recreation Department, in collaboration with Pickleball Clinics of Florida, has launched free pickleball classes for children between the ages of 7 and 15.
Pickleball is known for its engaging and accessible nature, making it the perfect sport for young beginners to get active and learn new skills.
The classes, led by award-winning, insured instructor Gary Grodzicki, will focus on teaching the fundamental techniques of pickleball.
With years of dedicated training and coaching, Grodzicki has promoted pickleball across various age groups. His expertise lies in cultivating a positive and supportive learning atmosphere that allows students to thrive and develop their pickleball skills, according to a news release.
Classes will be held for the following age groups:
Ages 7–9: Sept. 9
Ages 10–12: Sept. 16
Ages 13–15: Sept. 23
No prior experience is needed for the classes, which will be held 8–10 a.m. All essential equipment, including paddles and pickleballs, will be provided. Participants should bring water and wear suitable court shoes.
The classes will take place at Lady Lake’s Guava Street Athletic Complex, located at 221 W. Guava St.
To secure a spot, contact Grodzicki at 860-573-9539 or grodz@thevillages.net. Register soon, as spaces are limited.