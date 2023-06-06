It’s no surprise that many people live along lakeshores in the appropriately named Lake County. For those interested in learning more about the unique benefits and even challenges of living along waterways, the Lake County Water Authority is hosting a meeting June 10.
The Lakefront Homeowners Shoreline Forum is designed to cover everything you ever wanted to know about living on a lakefront, including information on appropriate aquatic and wetland plants that are available for your shoreline.
LCWA staff also will discussthe Keep Lake Beautiful and Adopt a Lake programs, as well as water quality and fertilizing.
Attendees also will learn about LCWA’s new Living Shoreline Grant Program.
In addition, a local naturalist will provide information about pollinator plants and the various species they attract, as well as shoreline birds. And a FWC representative will talk about aquatic plant management and permitting.
The meeting will be held 9 a.m.–noon at the Eustis Elks Lodge, 2540 Lake Dora Ave., Tavares. Door prizes will be awarded, and light refreshments and snacks will also be available.
Questions? Call LCWA at 352-324-6141, ext. 0.