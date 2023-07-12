Sunrise salute
Reader Melissa Ortiz sent in this photo on Independence Day, and it seemed very fitting to share this month. She said she captured the scene off Lakeshore Drive in Mount Dora.
If you’d like to see your photo in an upcoming issue of Triangle News Leader, send us your favorite (high resolution) photo of what you love about Lake County’s people, places, events, activities and nature, and you may see your photograph in print.
Email the photo, along with a brief description and your name and residential address, to Editor@TriangleNewsLeader.com.