Flower time
“When my orchid was not doing well in the house, I decided to put it outside and look what happened,” wrote Frances Malloy, who lives in Mount Dora's historical district.
She said this photo was taken by her secretary, Jessica Morris.
If you’d like to see your photo in an upcoming issue of Triangle News Leader, send us your favorite (high resolution) photo of what you love about Lake County’s people, places, events, activities and nature, and you may see your photograph in print.
Email the photo, along with a brief description and your name and residential address, to Editor@TriangleNewsLeader.com.