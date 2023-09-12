Pizza pie and a gorgeous sky
Damon Robbins, of Grand Island, sent in this photo of a mellow moment.
“Lake county has many awesome restaurants and views, along with great people,” Damon wrote. “We enjoyed this pizza and sunset at El Marie Pizzeria and Sub Shoppe.”
