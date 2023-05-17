Peg Alvator, of Mount Dora, shared this photo with the comment, “I’ve never seen so many cranes at one time. It was amazing.”
She spotted the sandhill cranes one recent late afternoon near Seminole State Forest in north Lake County.
Thanks for sharing the natural beauty of our county, Peg!
