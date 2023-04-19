Ruth Cantillon of Mount Dora was in the right place at the right time to capture this colorful image of an Eastern Tiger Swallowtail on garden flowers.
The species can be found fluttering through much of the eastern half of the U.S., and host plants for the caterpillars are various trees, including wild cherry, sweetbay and cottonwood.
Thanks for sharing, Ruth!
If you’d like to see your photo in an upcoming issue of Triangle News Leader, send us your favorite (high resolution) photo of what you love about Lake County’s people, places, events, activities and nature, and you may see your photograph in print.
Email the photo, along with a brief description and your name and residential address, to Editor@TriangleNewsLeader.com.