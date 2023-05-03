Tim O’Donnell, of Tavares, recently sent in this family photo of wood ducks.
These distinctively marked birds can be skittish on the water, quickly swimming away if humans get too close. And they’re happy to perch and even nest in trees, unlike most ducks.
If you’d like to see your photo in an upcoming issue of Triangle News Leader, send us your favorite (high resolution) photo of what you love about Lake County’s people, places, events, activities and nature, and you may see your photograph in print.
Email the photo, along with a brief description and your name and residential address, to Editor@TriangleNewsLeader.com.